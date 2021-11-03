A look at the Johnson County School Board election results

A number of seats were open for Johnson County’s many school boards. Here are the results:

Blue Valley School District 229:

Kaety Bowers won just over 52% of the vote to take a Position 4 seat over Andrew Van Der Laan (47%).

Gina Knapp earned 53% of the vote to defeat Christine White (46%) for Position 5.

Jim McMullen (50.24%, 13,476 votes) won the Position 6 race by a narrow count of 165 votes over Linsday Weiss (49.62%).

DeSoto School District 232:

Danielle Heikes defeated Crystal R. Duke 53.68% to 46.01% to win the Position 4 seat.

Calley Malloy won just over 50% of the vote in a three-way race for a Position 5 seat, over Amy Parker (44.94%) and John Gaignat (4.13%).

Brandi Jonasson (4,014 votes, 53.79%) defeated Emily Carpenter (46.12%) for Position 6.

Eudora School District 491:

The at-large race for a Eudora School Board set was determined by just 18 votes, with Michael Kelso taking five of those to win with 35.71% over Joseph Hurla, Eric Votaw, and Heather Whalen.

A second at-large seat for a full 2-year unexpired term was won with a trio of votes by Charis Grosdidier over Samantha Arredondo and Claire Harding.

Gardner Edgerton School District 231:

Jeff Miller won a 2-year unexpired term at Position 2 with 2,415 votes (66.47%), defeating John Brandon Parks (33%).

An open seat for Position 4 was claimed by Lana Sutton (65.72%) over Monica Jacobs (33.95%).

Position 5 was claimed with a similar margin by Thomas Reddin (66.79%) over Rob Shippy’s 33% share.

Greg Chapman (56.97%) defeated Stacey Coleman (31.84) and Corrie Kramer (10.89%) for a Position 6 seat.

Olathe School District 233:

An open Position 3 seat was won in an incredibly tight count of 12,322 to 12,290 by Jennifer Gilmore (49.99%) over
Julie Steele (49.86%).

Robert Kuhn (13,020, 55.43%) won a Position 5 seat over challenger Kristin Schultz (10,365, 44.13%)

The Position 6 seat went to Brian G. Connell (12,605, 53.75%) over Brian Geary (10,743 45.81%).

Shawnee-Mission School District 233:

Mary Sinclair (64.23%) took down Zach Roberts (35.35%) for a Position 2 seat.

At Position 4, April Boyd-Noronha polled at 55.29% to win over Sean Claycamp (44.45%).

40,337 voters participated in the Position 6 At-Large poll, electing Heather M.F. Ousley (23,904 votes, 59.26%) ahead of Brian Neilson (16,206, 40.18%).

Spring Hill School District 230:

Nicole Melius (51.74) defeated Jason Christopher Winbolt (47.44) for a Position 4 seat.

Sharon Mitchell earned 1,807 votes ahead of 79 write-in ballots cast for the Position 5 seat.

Keith Ewing (1,696 votes) survived 123 write-in votes to take Position 6.

See Johnson County’s full election results here.

