Jewish Family Services’ “Holiday High Drive” needs your donations

With COVID-19 running rampant in the United States, financial stability has been harder and harder for people to maintain. This has resulted in people not knowing where their next meal will come from or when it will be. Even before the pandemic, food insecurity has increased, especially in Kansas City.

Luckily, these fantastic people at the Jewish Family Services work tirelessly to meet the growing demand for food security. JFS is a local food bank with two locations that serves over 800 families each month. With JFS serving everyone from different faiths, ages, cultures, and lifestyles, it becomes increasingly difficult to keep shelves stocked.

With the Jewish high holidays upon us, people need food on the table for these celebrations. This is why the JFS is asking for food donations from the community to support the cause in their annual High Holiday Food Drive.

The food drive will look different this year, but a global pandemic will not stop JFS from helping those in need. If you are looking to donate, the drop off locations will be following social distancing guidelines. There will be two drive-thru collections for non-perishable food items such as personal care items and canned goods packed with protein. And of course, all volunteers and staff will be required to wear protective masks to ensure everyone’s safety.

Mark your calendars down for Wednesday the 23rd from 3-6 p.m at the Jewish Community Campus at 5801 W. 115th St. Overland Park-Front Circle Drive. The second event will be on Wednesday, September 30th, from 3-6 p.m at the Jewish Family Services Brookside East, 425 E. 63rd St.

To find out more about this event and more like it, contact Director Jo Hickey or call (913) 327-8257.