Jewish Family Services helps feed those in need; other programming offered through end of February

Jewish Family Services of Greater Kansas City says the organization is here to help anyone regardless of age, culture, and lifestyle. JFS is offering ways to help the community in February as well as other programming opportunities.

Help JFS Food Pantry through Cosentino’s

Cosentino’s Price Choppers and JFS are working together to address the growing need for food in Kansas City. More than 900 families are being served monthly at JFS’ Food Pantry.

Donations will be matched dollar-for-dollar from Cosentino’s when a $5 or $10 “Buy One, Give One” card is purchased at one of 23 Cosentino’s locations in February. The cards will be available at the endcaps of each check-out aisle through the end of February.

A list of participating Cosentino’s stores can be found here.

JFS curbside Passover food drive

JFS also has a partnership with the Rabbinical Association of Greater Kansas City to provide food for those in need for Passover. Food items needed include grape juice, Passover cake mixes, matzo ball soup mix, oatmeal, paper towels, and sanitizing wipes.

There will be two opportunities for curbside collection of these items. The first one is on February 11 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Drop off will be at JFS Brookside located at 425 E 63rd Street Kansas City, MO 64110.

The second is February 21 from 10 a.m. to noon. Drop off will be at Jewish Community Campus Front Circle Drive 5801 W. 115th St. Overland Park, KS 66211.

The Passover food will be given to individuals and families prior to the first Seder on March 27. Monetary donations are also being accepted here.

“Spread the Love” food drives

Kansas Citians can organize their own food drives through the “Spread the Love” event. Drives can be coordinated in a workplace, school, club, or more.

JFS has the tools to make a food drive safe and successful. Barrels or totes will be provided by JFS along with promotional tools.

After a drive is completed, a pick-up with JFS can be scheduled or the food can be dropped off at one of the two JFS Food Pantry locations.

To schedule a “Spread the Love” drive, contact JFS Food Pantry director Jo Hickey at (913) 327-8257, or email fooddrive@jfskc.org.

Kansas City Public Library partnership encourages happiness

The Kansas City Public Library and the Greater Kansas City Mental Health Coalition, based at Jewish Family Services, are offering the Happiness Habits program. It is a free half-hour program at 3 p.m. on Mondays via Zoom.

The goal of the program is to manage uncertainties in our lives with simple habits. These habits can foster happiness regardless of life’s circumstances.

The program is open to anyone, but registration is required and can be done here.

Jewish Family Services offers a wide variety of services from food assistance to counseling. If you know someone who needs help, please contact the JFS Navigator at (913) 327-8250. More opportunities that cover mental health resources, career skills, the power of yoga, and more can be found here.