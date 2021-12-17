Jazz in January takes a Lawrence group all the way to the Lincoln Center

The 2021 DownBeat Award-winning Jazz Ensemble I, directed by Dan Gailey, has been invited to compete in the Jack Rudin Jazz Championship at Lincoln Center in January 2022.

Jazz at Lincoln Center (JALC) announced its second annual Jack Rudin Jazz Championship, a two-day invitational competition featuring ensembles from ten of the most well-regarded university jazz programs in the country. Students will perform on the Rose Theater stage on January 10-11, 2022, throughout Frederick P. Rose Hall, home of Jazz at Lincoln Center.

The Jack Rudin Jazz Championship honors the legacy of Jack Rudin, longtime supporter of Jazz at Lincoln Center, and his founding support for Essentially Ellington, the organization’s signature transformative education program.

Launched in 2020, right before the pandemic, the Jack Rudin Jazz Championship provides participating ensembles with quality literature and a forum for celebrating excellence and achievement, while introducing higher education to Jazz at Lincoln Center’s education methodology and philosophy—extending JALC’s educational mission into the sphere of professional development for the next generation of leading jazz artists.

The 2022 competition will be judged by a panel of leading jazz performers, composers, and educators: Ayn Inserto, Camille Thurman, Jeff Hamilton, Randy Brecker, and Jazz at Lincoln Center Managing and artistic director Wynton Marsalis.

For information on tickets and travel, visit the KU webpage for the event.