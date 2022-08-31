Jazz Beat: Sept. jazz calendar and Trevor Turla on simplicity, heritage, and his next steps

In April, trombonist Trevor Turla released his first EP, And We Continue, debuting a lineup of his compositions.

Turla describes the EP as a series of sketches. “I wanted to release the authentic things I was actually hearing. I put it out, and then let my music evolve from there,” Turla says. “If it’s simple, that’s okay. You’ve gotta start there.”

But don’t be dissuaded by simplicity—the EP captures and evokes quite the array of sentiments, from poignant and introspective moments to growling, thundering, and funky.

“It’s my meditation on basic harmony,” Turla says.

While the music itself may be straightforward, the stories are often layered and sometimes dark, as Turla describes. The Filipino-American artist finds ways to weave generational stories into his compositions. “These are stories older than colonization and the politics of the islands, and some of them are pretty difficult,” Turla says, referring to his composition “Barong.”

“But you know, when I put out this first record I thought I’d feel a major sense of accomplishment. The next morning I woke up and realized I was back at square one.”

Just five months later, Turla has already written another album—one he says will feature a lot more singing—and is eager to get back into the studio. In the near future, Turla will be releasing a new single and an accompanying music video entitled “Nuggets.”

Now, Turla is taking a plunge, stepping away from other groups, including one he’s played with for nearly seven years, to focus on his own projects full-time.

“This is the biggest shift in my career to date,” Turla says. “And I’m excited for it.”

You can catch Trevor Turla for two sets at the Plaza Art Fair Saturday, Sept. 24. He’ll be taking the KC Music Stage with his band at 4 p.m., and again with Splatt (a new duo with Kadesh Flow) at 6:30 p.m.

Sept. Jazz Calendar

Adam Larson Trio & Chris Hazelton’s Boogaloo 7

Friday, Sept. 2

6-12 p.m.

The Ship

1221 Union Ave.

Kansas City, MO 64101

Start your Labor Day weekend off right at The Ship for a jam-packed evening of music. The event kicks off early at 6 p.m. for Adam Larson’s album release party, just one night after he takes the stage at Smalls Jazz Club in NYC. Following Larson, Chris Hazelton’s Boogaloo 7 takes the stage at 9 p.m.—get ready to get down for this funk and soul jazz show.

Bob Bowman with Brandon Draper Band

Friday, Sept. 9

9-11:30 p.m.

Corvino Supper Club

1830 Walnut St.

Kansas City, MO 64108

Beloved bassist Bob Bowman is back in KC for Sept. with a busy schedule. He’ll be joining virtuoso drummer Brandon Draper and his band. The mind-blowing display of musicality accompanied by the social, upscale dining experience will make for a memorable night. Reservations are strongly recommended.

Eddie Moore Band at the Prairie Village Jazz Festival

Saturday, Sept, 10

6:20-7:30 p.m.

Harmon Park

7727 Delmar St.

Prairie Village, KS 66208

The multi-talented keyboardist, producer, composer, and bandleader Eddie Moore will premiere some of his newest compositions at the Prairie Village Jazz Festival with his new band, featuring DeAndré Manning on bass, Robert Tribb on keys, and Jaylen Ward on drums. Admission is $5 and the full festival line-up can be found here.

Brass and Boujee

Thursday, Sept. 29

9:30 p.m.

The Ship

1221 Union Ave.

Kansas City, MO 64101

Renowned composer, arranger, and trombonist Marcus Lewis takes the stage with his full big band for Brass and Boujee, a project formed with emcees Kemet Coleman and Kadesh Flow. Tickets are $10 at the door.