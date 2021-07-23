Jazz Beat: Jazz Fusion in August 

August 6 – Chris Hazelton’s Boogaloo 7 at The Ship

Join organist and bandleader Chris Hazelton’s Boogaloo 7 at The Ship for a night of booty shakin’. Hazelton is one of the premier jazz organists in the Midwest, and has studied under the best of the best, Dr. Lonnie Smith. His Boogaloo 7 combines soul jazz with funk, taking you right back to the 60s and 70s. You won’t be able to keep yourself from dancing.

Chris Hazelton’s Boogaloo 7, 9:00 p.m. Friday, August 6 at The Ship, 1221 Union Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64101. $5 suggested donation.

August 13 – Amber Underwood at The Blue Room

Kick off your weekend with jazz flutist Amber “Flutienastiness” Underwood, who melds smooth jazz and R&B with influences from funk and gospel, to create a unique, intoxicating fusion. Underwood is joined by Desmond Mason on keyboard, Tim Ogutu on guitar, Jaylen Ward on drums, and Walt Beeson on bass.

Indigo Hour: Amber Underwood, 5:00 p.m. Friday, August 13 at The Blue Room, 1600 E. 18th Street, Kansas City, Missouri, 64108.

August 14 – Kadesh Flow & Trevor Turla at Raj Ma Hall

Highly acclaimed emcee, songwriter, producer, and trombonist Kadesh Flow blends jazz and hip-hop with his honest, rousing lyrics and impeccable flow. ‘Desh is joined by fellow trombonist Trevor Turla, who brings his own original tunes and arrangements in an outdoor, socially distanced environment to local artist Roger “Capt. RamJet” MacBride-Guibor’s studio and home.

Kadesh Flow & Trevor Turla, 4:00 p.m. Saturday, August 14 at Raj Ma Hall, 2829 E. 7th Street, Kansas City, Missouri, 64124. $15.