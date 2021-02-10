Jason Pollen puts an artist’s life on display in ‘Witness Retrospective’

Local artist and former Kansas City Art Institute department chair Jason Pollen is using his exhibition, Witness Retrospective, to document 50 years of his life.

The exhibition, which is featured in the main gallery of the Leedy-Voulkos Art Center until March 6., is open for viewing Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It features various forms of 2D and 3D artwork that Pollen has created over his time as an artist.

All proceeds for purchased artwork from the show will go toward the Kansas City Art Institute’s scholarship fund.

“Having made work for so many years, it seemed like an interesting time to show my current and past work,” Pollen says.

The exhibition has been open since December 30. Throughout the last couple of months, Pollen says it has been remarkable to give people a peek into his past and present through his art.

“The goal is to allow art students and non-artists and everybody to see what the life of a working artist is by having a view over many decades,” Pollen says. “To see how things started, how they evolved, and how they are currently. And maybe make connections when they see how it evolved over time.”

