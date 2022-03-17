Jameson and Major Brands provide free Lyft rides home this St. Patrick’s Day

Whether you’ve just had a couple of pints at the parade, are boozin’ with your pals all day, or had a wee bit too much to drink at the pub—Major Brands and Jameson Irish Whiskey are offering FREE SAFE RIDES HOME for Missourians on St. Paddy’s Day.

Beginning at 2 p.m. and going until 2 a.m., residents of Kansas City, St. Louis, Columbia, and Springfield will be able to access free rides home using the code MBSTPATS. The code will be redeemable through the Lyft app and can also be found on Major Brands’ website and social channels.

Quantities are limited to 2000 rides, so be sure to have a backup plan if you’re planning to get knackered with your mates all day.

Free rides are made possible by Major Brands Safe Home After Every Occasion social responsibility program. The year-round initiative is designed to make a habit out of planning a safe ride home before a night out. Since its formation, Major Brands and its partners have provided more than 100,000 Missourians a safe way home. We’ll drink to that.

Sling em’ back, have another shot, and celebrate as the Irish would with another pint—or two, or three. Fret not knowing Major Brands will pay for ye drive home.