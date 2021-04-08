Jackson County to allow large gatherings and full capacity for businesses starting tomorrow

Effective at midnight tonight, Jackson County will modify the county’s current health order and ease back certain COVID-19 restrictions regarding social gatherings and business operations.

The newly effective regulations will be as follows:

All essential and non-essential businesses, including gyms, fitness and recreation centers, can open at full capacity. Mask wearing and social distancing are required.

Restaurants, bars and taverns can operate at full capacity to serve food and alcohol. Mask wearing and social distancing are required.

There are no capacity limits on gatherings. Mask wearing and social distancing are required.

Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. says the state’s mask mandate and social distancing guidelines will remain in effect even after these new changes are made.

“Over the past year, we have made tremendous strides to combat this pandemic and we don’t want to lose the progress that we’ve made,” White says. “In order to do that, we must continue to wear face coverings and maintain our distance from others when in public spaces out of respect for those in our community who are waiting to be vaccinated. If we remain diligent in our prevention efforts, we will be one step closer to getting back some normalcy in our daily lives.”

Phase 3 of Missouri’s vaccination rollout plan also begins tomorrow, making all adult Missourians eligible. Jackson County Health Department Director Bridgette Schaffer says the county will continue to ensure that as many residents get vaccinated as possible.

“Our health department is focused on increasing education of the vaccines that are available, providing access to them, signing up as many residents as possible and getting vaccines in arms,” Schaffer says. “We look forward to receiving increased vaccine supply in the coming weeks to continue our commitment to public health and safety.”