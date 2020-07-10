J. Rieger & Co.’s ‘Parking Lot Provisions’ set for Saturdays in July

Starting Saturday, some of your favorite local goods will be available in one nifty location. J. Rieger & Co. hosts Parking Lot Provisions, a low-contact drive-up marketplace located in the lot to the west of the distillery.

Located on 2700 Guinette Ave., the drive-through route will take visitors to each vendor’s pop-up shop if they wish to purchase an item or 10. Once the route is complete, visitors can either exit or continue to the south side of the parking lot for parking, walk-up service from food trucks, or to enjoy what’s offered at the Provisions Cafe.

If that’s not enough, visitors are more than welcome to walk through the market and explore what’s offered. Face coverings must be worn by all individuals that choose to adventure on foot, so be sure to come prepared.

Participating vendors include Bloom Baking Co., Kansas City Canning Co., Ruby Jean’s Juicery, Charlie Hustle, Local Pig, Savory Addictions, Thou Mayest Coffee, Mr. D’s Donuts, Yoli Tortilleria, Paseo Grill, Betty Rae’s Ice Cream, Studio Dan Meiners, and Stag Pizza. Items for sale include beer, bread, sausages, and smoked Italian sea salt. The host vendor will also have items for sale, if you’re into that kind of stuff.

The Provision runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday for the rest of July.