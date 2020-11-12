J. Rieger & Co. announces annual holiday whiskey

Local distillery J. Rieger & Co. introduced its 2020 Kansas City whiskey annual holiday label. It’s a collaboration with Charlie Hustle and the label’s inspiration came from mid-century greeting cards and holiday ads. The inside of the holiday label also reveals a vintage illustration from a pre-Prohibition J. Rieger & Co. advertisement.

The 2020 holiday label features classic holiday elements to show a wintery countryside farm scene, surrounded by quaint cottage homes covered in snow and a peaceful stream flowing through the center of the label. Charlie Hustle’s signature “KC Heart” logo sits at the top of the label.

There’s also a t-shirt to coordinate with the J. Rieger & Co. holiday label, available for a limited time for $32 at the J. Rieger & Co. distillery and website and through Charlie Hustle.

Kansas City Whiskey is J. Rieger & Co.’s signature blend of Straight Bourbon, Straight Rye, and Light Corn Whiskey, along with a hint of Sherry. The 750 ml limited edition bottle is perfect for holiday gifting, and available for $34.99 in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and at the J. Rieger & Co. distillery.

It’s the holidays and there’s a president who refuses to concede. You’re gonna want to pick up a few bottles for family dinner. And at least one for yourself, alone, afterward. For self-care.

