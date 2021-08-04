J. Rieger & Co. announce Rieger’s Bottled in Bond straight rye whiskey

The historic KC distillery, J. Rieger & Co., announced that after six years of aging, its Bottled in Bond Straight Rye Whiskey is ready for the public to enjoy. The whiskey marks the first whiskey distilled by J. Rieger & Co. after nearly a century as well as being the first whiskey to be distilled in KC since the prohibition.

“This product is a tribute to Dave Pickerell, the larger-than-life legendary Master Distiller, who was kind enough to bestow upon us his knowledge and passion for creating the finest whiskeys in America,” Ryan Maybee, co-founder at J. Rieger & Co. says. “And to Kansas City, our hometown since 1887, for supporting us, believing in us, and rooting us on. This is your whiskey to show the world. We’re just getting started.”

Approximately 6,000 bottles will be available at the J. Rieger & Co. distillery and in select markets throughout the country. It will be available starting Aug. 16, which is also 816 day—KC’s annual celebration named after the city’s area code.

J. Rieger & Co. will be hosting Rieger’s Rye Release Celebration at the distillery on Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Guests will be able to visit the tasting room, purchase a bottle of the new whiskey, and talk to Maybee and co-founder Andy Rieger along will head distiller Nathan Perry.