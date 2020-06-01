‘It was important for me to see with my own eyes what’s happening in my city’

George Mullinix,

Dxb9480

Photographer George Mullinix attended Sunday’s protest and captured these images. “It was important for me to see with my own eyes what’s happening in my city and to take the time to be still and listen to what others are saying and wanting.

I recognize to make a difference we cannot only talk about it today and tomorrow, we have to be open to dialog everyday moving forward for the rest of our lives. That’s my reasonability being a part of society.”

Categories: News
Tags: , , , ,

More

We believe free, reliable journalism that keeps the public informed and connected in this time of great isolation is of the utmost importance. This is a service we have provided for 40 years.

If you value this work, please click the button at the bottom of your screen to make a (recurring, if you can afford it) donation today to help us continue to pay our basic operational costs while our normal revenue sources like restaurants, bars, and local events are so strained. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for your support.