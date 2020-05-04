Invitation to Bid

Pitch Sponsor Centric Projects,

This post was paid for by Centric Projects.


MBE/WBE Subcontractors and Vendors invited to bid:

 

Centric Projects is soliciting MBE/WBE Subs/Suppliers for KD Academy at Prospect Ave. & E.22nd St. Bids are due 5/22/2020 at 2:00 PM via fax 816-389-8301 or email bids@centric.build

Questions to: mike.sisk@centric.build

Plans and specifications will be available for download after May 8, 2020. Prebid meeting 5/13/2020 at 10:00AM at the project site.

Centric Projects LLC, 520 W. Pennway, Suite 100, Kansas City, MO 64108

