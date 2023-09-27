Inaugural Lawrence Metal Massacre lineup announced for Bottleneck

Attention metalheads!

The Legendary Bottleneck will host the inaugural Lawrence Metal Massacre show on Oct. 21st. The all-ages event from hell begins at noon and features 11, yes 11 local and regional up-and-coming metal acts. Kansas City’s own Dreams In Peril are set to headline and are poised to tear the house down. Other notable acts on the bill include Lawrence’s stoner-metal outfit Bearblood, Topeka’s Sinfool, and Liberal’s Why Bother.

Everything from groove metal to thrash will be unleashed in full force as these local behemoths take on LFK. Organized by Mike Dolan, the event will involve much more than just blisteringly heavy music. To celebrate its conception, there will be band merchandise giveaways, a costume contest with a cash prize, and food vendor Papa C’s all inside the building.

Think you’re up to handle one of the best metal events of the year? Get your ass out to the Bottleneck and have a scare-tastic time with some of Kansas and Missouri’s best. Wear your scariest costume, and get ready to mosh, because the Lawrence Metal Massacre is coming.

You can purchase tickets in advance here. Or, for more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Be sure to check out and support the bands by listening to the curated compilation Spotify playlist.