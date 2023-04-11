In Your Corner For Hope throws down against domestic violence at the Uptown

“You can’t kill me, motherfucker,” says Christy Martin, standing within the vinyl pedestal squared by four ropes.

The former world champion isn’t fighting another competitor these days, but she persists ahead with knockout power during her keynote speeches, countering the taboo behind domestic violence and mental health.

The Uptown Theater was lined with rows of seating and tables for the VIP section of the charity event. The real stage, however, was centered inside the general admission pit—a brand-clad, regulation-size boxing ring.

In Your Corner For Hope held its inaugural Kansas City debut March 4, 2023—a charitable event focused on raising funds to support victims of domestic disputes or any emotional or physical battle. Hope House, KC Golden Gloves, and Christy’s Champs collaborated on the effort.

Eight different bouts were scheduled for the evening, with each fighter competing for a unique belt to take home as a prize.

Don’t let the protective headgear and 12-ounce gloves fool you: This ferocious group of amateurs held no punches.

The roster included local-bred talent (by way of KC Gloves) up against fighters from Christy Martin’s stable (Christy’s Champs) originating in North Carolina. From one-sided beatdowns to controversial split decisions, the crowd let their voices ring in unison with the bell as it concluded each match. The ultra-attention required from combat sports by the spectators and participants is exactly what makes this event a recipe for success.

After the first block of bouts, about 30 minutes after a scheduled intermission began, guests returned to their seats after grabbing drinks and likely donating to the charitable cause. The host of the occasion—Kansas’ own Cam F. Awesome—alerted the theater that a very special speech would begin. Christy Martin stood behind him, and he traded her the microphone while she received applause from her introduction.

Christy is one of the most prolific women boxers of all time. With 49 fights on her resume, she conquered 31 opponents with knockout power, several of which were scheduled on cards with Mike Tyson in Las Vegas or the boxing Mecca better known as Madison Square Garden. But in Kansas City, she described a fight outside the ring.

Behind the scenes, Christy Martin was abused by her husband throughout most of her career. While she held the WBC super-welterweight world champion title, James Martin kept anything he could from Christy to minimize her in every capacity.

“When I was on top, he told me everything I have is because of him,” Christy says. She continued into a deep dive into the abuse she endured from her former husband, particularly a night he was stuck in a drunken rage. “I just knew he was going to try to kill me.” Her cadence from boxing translated to her speech, poignant with every heavy-hitting moment recalled as if those listening were witnesses.

She was beaten, she was stabbed, she was shot, but like moments in her career, she got up and made it out. Christy managed to escape her abuser, who is now serving a life sentence in prison. Now, she inspires others to do the same no matter what their battle is.

“Boxing is about strength, confidence, empowerment, and hope. These are attributes that every survivor of domestic violence aspires for,” says Missy Fitzwater, who is featured in the main event.

The essence of Christy’s speech did not escape the parallels recognized by any seasoned fighter or fight fan. Fitzwater used it as motivation for the night’s finale. “Christy has been a long-time idol for me. Her story is so inspiring. To hear her words right before making my ring walk was intensely powerful,” says Fitzwater.

Fitzwater went on to raise her arm as the champion of this special night, one that she says she’ll never forget.

A boxer knows that for every method learned to inflict violence, there is a way to mitigate and protect against it. Whether understood by watching the fighters or listening to the speaker’s words, the event provided a perfect platform for learning how to combat unwanted punishment. Hope House is prepared to continue its unique approach to stopping domestic violence and empowering abuse victims.

“In 2021, Christy was the keynote speaker at our annual Believe Gala, and we really connected. After that event, she proposed the idea of a boxing event. When we talked with Christy and KC Golden Gloves, we became aware immediately that we have shared goals around promoting self-esteem, self-worth, dignity, and empowerment.” MaryAnne Metheny, CEO of Hope House, says about the event’s founding. “[Christy] is an amazing woman. I have such deep respect and admiration for her and am so grateful she is willing to share her journey and help other survivors on their journeys. I can’t imagine this event without her.”