I Support The Girls (ISTG) gathered in Overland Park on June 16 to distribute 27 boxes of women’s ‘essentials’ donated by Gelmart International.

These items included brand-new underwear, maternity and nursing bras, robes, and pajama sets. The donations were distributed to four local organizations: Sydney’s Place, Inc., Mother’s Refuge, Newhouse KC, and Friends of Yates.

“We believe all people deserve the gift of dignity through basic needs,” says Lindsay Weiss, ISTG Affiliate Director. “We partner with schools, domestic violence shelters, LGBTQ+ organizations, Black and Brown-led nonprofits, and any organization helping those experiencing homelessness.”

ISTG was founded by Dana Marlowe, who became aware of a gap in donations of women’s essential items after donating some of her own gently used bras. ISTG is by way of Gelmart International, an intimate manufacturer supplier.

To date, ISTG has distributed bras and menstrual products to 1.8 million women and girls.

Sydney’s Place, Inc. and Mother’s Refuge provide resources for young mothers. Sydney’s Place works mobily, while Mother’s Refuge provides shelter. Both Newhouse KC and Friends of Yates aim to give safety and support to domestic violence survivors.

“We believe that everybody deserves the gift of dignity in having their basic needs met, and also having good quality products that just make you feel good,” says Weiss.

As the organization representatives gathered to collect the boxes of donations, they all emphasized the importance of receiving brand-new garments for their clients. Although all donations of essential items are appreciated, it is more common for organizations to receive donations of hand-me-downs.

“Imagine you’re leaving your home and you’re taking maybe one suitcase or trash bag. For hygiene, underwear, and bras, if they do come in with these items, they may only bring one or two pieces,” says Chris Stibbs, Director of Philanthropic Engagement for NewHouse.

“Providing these items to women and children in the shelter is life-changing—it’s all about upholding dignity.”

If you’re interested in donating or learning about the organizations mentioned, more information can be found on their websites: I Support The Girls, Mother’s Refuge, Friends of Yates, Sydney’s Place, NewHouse KC.