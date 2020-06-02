‘I can’t breathe,’ photos from Sunday’s Black Lives Matter protest

Pitch photographer Joe Carey covered the Kansas City Black Lives Matter protests over the weekend. These are his photos from Sunday.

“After photographing the KC protests two days in a row, I can confidently say they would have gone completely differently if the police hadn’t used the intimidation technique. Had they marched with the protesters the tone would be so much better, and they could detain or arrest people that actually broke laws. The whole “let’s stand silently in full riot gear until a water bottle gets thrown then tear gas the lot of them” schtick really only helped escalate things.

As a journalist I have been pretty neutral in my actions and coverage. As a human it pisses me the fuck off.”