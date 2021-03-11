Hy-Vee and Negro Leagues Baseball Museum partner to host community vaccination clinic

Through a partnership with Hy-Vee, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum (NLBM) will transform into a once-weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinic for residents of the 18th and Vine District.

Starting Monday, vaccines will be offered to 18th and Vine District community members by appointment only and is only for people that qualify under Missouri’s current vaccine phase.

The clinic will be held at the NLBM located at 1616 E. 18th St., and will be open every Monday until further notice.

The NLBM will work with community partners to share information to residents regarding the clinic and clinic registration.

Nearly 650 people are expected to be vaccinated at the first Monday clinic, and individuals will receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Weekly clinic appointment numbers will vary according to vaccine supply, and recipients of the first vaccine dose should expect to receive their second dose 21 days later.