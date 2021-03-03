Human remains found near Midtown in Kansas City

Savannah Hawley,
Human remains were found in a wooded area near W 34th Street and Roanoke Road.// Courtesy Google Maps

Kansas City Police are investing after unidentified human remains were found near Midtown on March 2. A woman reported the remains to police Tuesday after finding what she believed to be human bones in a wooded area near W 34th Street and Roanoke Road. The medical examiner’s office and the KCPD Homicide Unit confirmed that the bones were human.

According to The Kansas City Star, police have opened a death investigation but said that there is no immediate sign of foul play. The Medical Examiner is investigating the cause of death.

The identity of the remains is unknown at this point.

The story is breaking and we will update as new details are made available.

