How to make mixology easy with KC’s Boozy Botanicals

We are in our second year of the pandemic. Some are venturing out while others are still hanging out at home partaking in new hobbies such as baking bread, puzzles, tie-dye, or becoming an at-home bartender.

Whether you’re a novice or an expert mixologist, Boozy Botanicals and Kansas City Canning Co. are curating products to elevate your drinks with ease and impress your friends.

Boozy Botanicals owner, Cheryl Bisbee, has been producing these sweet syrups since fall 2015 after deciding to leave her position as a corporate lawyer. Bisbee started creating syrups in her kitchen and now manufactures them at a local production facility in Lenexa.

Boozy Botanicals currently has seven different flavored syrups inclusing Rosemary Mint, Three Pepper, Ginger Hibiscus, Cardamom Spice, Lavender Earl Grey, Classic Rose, and Vanilla Allspice. Each flavor is unique and can be used with any spirit to make a lovely cocktail.

These handcrafted all-natural syrups are also delightful in coffee, tea, and soda. They can even be used in vinaigrettes, marinades, and added to cake mix. If you’re not sure what to create at home, check out the Boozy Botanicals website for recipes and ideas.

Bisbee is launching three additional flavors this year for spring, summer, and fall. She takes pride in the fact her syrups are plant-based and made with organic cane sugar. She is also grateful for the support she’s received from the community and other small businesses.

“KC has a great group of local companies that are not only trying to stay in business but grow and expand outside of KC, too,” Bisbee says.

You can currently find Boozy Botanicals throughout the metro, online, and in five different states.

Boozy Botanicals family.

Kansas City Canning Co. varieties.

Cardamom Spice.

Clementine Thyme Marmalade.

The best of both worlds.



Drink up.

Kansas City Canning Co. owner and picklesmith, Tim Tuohy, has been handcrafting pickles, preserves, and cocktail mixers for seven years. Tuohy is a former restaurant chef and has been using the same methods since he was a kid in New Jersey. KC Canning Co. started in a shared commercial kitchen and now has a production facility in the East Bottoms.

They currently have five mixers, four shrubs, and a pickled Bloody Mary mix.

A shrub is similar to a sweet syrup and made with a vinegar base, which helps preserve the fruit juices. Current shrub flavors include Watermelon Habanero, Strawberry Mint, Smoked Spice Pear, and Blood Orange Ginger. Shrubs are great in cocktails, tea, and soda but can also be used for cooking.

What we love about Kansas City Canning Co. mixers is how versatile they are. The Blood Orange Ginger shrub can be used to create a Moscow Mule or a Horsefeather, just before adding a cup for the sauce in an orange chicken dish.

The pickled Bloody Mary mix is one of the best Bloody Mary mixes we have tried. You don’t need to add all the bells and whistles—just vodka.

You can find Kansas City Canning Co. products all over the metro and online.

If you really want to knock the socks off your friends, create this enjoyable drink that incorporates both a Boozy Botanicals syrup and a Kansas City Canning Co. product.

2.5oz rye whisky

.5oz of cardamom spice Boozy Botanical syrup

.5 oz lemon juice

1 Tablespoon Kansas City Canning Co. Clementine Thyme Marmalade

3 dashes orange bitters

1 fresh egg white

Combine all ingredients into a shaker and shake for 10 seconds. Add ice and shake again for 20 more seconds. Fine strain into a chilled glass and enjoy.