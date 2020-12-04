Holidays in Crestwood celebrating 19th anniversary this weekend

At 99 years young this year, Crestwood Shops are once again hosting their annual Holidays in Crestwood event this weekend.

Shop at various outlets around the area Thursday through Saturday, and 10 percent of each purchase during the event’s 19th anniversary will go to the Child Protection Center. There are options to shop in-store or online, as well as receive curbside pickup or delivery. Some of them will even feature festive “Holly Hour” refreshments.

But the main event is the 2020 Gingerbread Way—a giant auction where you can bid on 16 various gingerbread houses crafted by local pastry chefs. Bidding takes place tonight and Friday to take home your favorite of the bunch. Judges critiqued the chosen gingerbread houses by looking at craftsmanship, presentation, overall impression, imagination, and level of difficulty. The candy structures included are all at least 75% gingerbread, with 12 x 18’’ minimum and 30 x 30’’ maximum sizes.

The Child Protection Center’s mission is to respect children and protect their voices throughout the investigation of child abuse. For more than 23 years, they have provided a safe, child-friendly setting in which to interview child abuse victims, coordinate investigative team services/mental health+medical services, and provide supportive services to assist children toward healing.

One of J.C. Nichols’ first shopping centers, Crestwood Shops’ architecture is inspired by a trip he took to Williamsburg, Penn. From the early days as a corner drug store, it has now evolved into a shopping destination.

As one of the Country Club streetcar line’s most popular stops, Crestwood was a place to go for daily needs. Shops have had a number of different businesses, including plumbers, electricians, milliners, hardware stores, grocery stores, among others. The streetcar made its last stop in 1957, but you can still find these similar places from over 80 years ago. Nearly 100 years later, Crestwood Shops still meets the needs of the modern shopper as one of KC’s only locally-owned shopping centers, full of independently-owned shops and restaurants like Crestwood Flowers and Cafe Europa.

Other spectacles during the weekend include magician Cooper Crawford, who will be setting up to show up his tricks from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. tonight and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. There will also be a live ice sculpting demonstration by Kansas City Ice Creations at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Enjoy music from the Kansas City Chorale as you stroll through the area.

Rounding out the festivities are a few holiday prix-fixe meals at Aixois—a classic French bistro located in KC’s Brookside neighborhood, south of the Country Club Plaza. Relish with friends and family in a Thursday night dinner and Friday luncheon at 11 a.m. And be sure to get your tickets in advance.