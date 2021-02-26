Historic church could face demolition after its century-long occupancy in Midtown

The building that once housed Westminster Congregational Church has been on the corner of 36th and Walnut since 1904. It holds a place on both Kansas City’s and the National Register of Historic Places. Now, after over a century, it might face demolition.

After a roof collapse and exterior stone wall damage, the property owner has stated the building’s need for demolition, according to a statement from Historic Kansas City.

The building suffered its structural collapse on Feb. 13. The property currently is occupied by furniture company Unruh Furniture, who purchased the church and began making furniture there in 2016.

Historic Kansas City is in the works of determining whether steps can be taken to preserve the property and stop the demolition.

“The Main Street corridor has lost many historic buildings and many that are left are threatened,” Historic Kansas City’s statement reads. “The City needs to make an extraordinary effort to implement a safe standstill at this site so that reasonable mitigation and reclamation can be reviewed. The historic and scenic assets of the city must be protected and warrant better.”