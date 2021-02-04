High school students’ artistic spirit endures at Lee’s Summit Art Fair

Missouri high school students are able to showcase their artwork after a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Summit Fair is hosting an art show in collaboration between the three Lee’s Summit R#7 district high schools, the Lee’s Summit Arts Council, and RED Development.

The three organizations wanted to find a location where students’ work could be seen while maintaining coronavirus protocols. The artwork is being hung in the empty storefronts at Summit Fair.

“We needed to find a way to bring accolades to our visual artists that have worked so hard during 100% virtual and hybrid learning,” says Kathy Graves, the Secondary Art Department Chair of the Lee’s Summit School District, in a promotional YouTube video for the show.

Collin Byrne from Lee’s Summit North High School created a piece featuring a giraffe to encapsulate his mother. Byrne says his mother loves giraffes and other symbols in his piece represent things she is passionate about, such as family and her job.

“For me, art is not only a chance to express myself and my feelings, it’s just a chance for you to empty your mind from all the stresses of the day and just have fun,” says Byrne.

The current show features 17 works from Lee’s Summit High School, Lee’s Summit North High School, and Lee’s Summit West High School in one storefront until February 8. On February 8, the display will increase to three storefronts and will add new artwork.