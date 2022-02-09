Hey Valentines, let’s go thrifting

Time and time again, we are told you can’t put a price on love. This Valentine’s Day, Goodwill of Western Missouri and Eastern Kansas (MoKan Goodwill) reassures us you can—and it’s only 20 bucks. MoKan Goodwill urges couples to pop some tags at a local location and hit the town for a date night afterwards.

Couples can participate by submitting photos and commenting on the pinned Facebook post, or they can message their photos directly on Instagram.

All submissions will be reviewed by a panel of judges, and the winning duo will receive a Valentine’s Day package worth $150.

Partners, friends, and adventurous folks are encouraged to purchase clothes for their companion’s surprise mystery reveal. The only rules: spend less than $20 and hit the town in your fresh come-up.

“Instead of roses and chocolate, make this Valentine’s Day an experience to remember with your loved one. Those memories will last long after the roses fade and the chocolate is gone,” says Josh Kelley, Community Engagement Manager for MoKan Goodwill.

The contest is much more than just a bizarre date idea. Money spent thrifting will be put to use by funding MoKan Goodwill’s career advancement programs and services.

“This is a fun way to get out and do something different with your person, but the fact that it helps us further the goals of our mission to assist local job seekers is what is most rewarding. That’s what we’re all about,” says Kelley.

To learn more about the good nature of Goodwill, visit their website or follow on social media.