“Hey Donnie, You’re Fired!”—KC celebrates in the streets with the announcement of Joe Biden’s victory

Celebration on the Plaza, Nov. 9, 2020. // Photo by Jim Nimmo

Before noon on Saturday, Nov. 9, national media called the 2020 presidential election for Democratic candidate Joe Biden, who received more votes than any presidential candidate in history and is predicted to have won an insurmountable number of votes in the Electoral College. This marks the end of the road for the Donald Trump administration. Biden will be sworn-in on Inauguration Day: Jan. 20 of 2021.

Photographer Jim Nimmo captured KC’s reaction, as the nation took to the streets to celebrate.

 

 

