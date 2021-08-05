Help fund Congenital Heart Disease research at the Superhero Heart Run

Calling all superheroes! Heart Heroes Inc will be hosting its first annual Kansas City Superhero Heart Run on Sunday, Aug. 15, at Swope Park to help those affected by Congenital Heart Disease (CHD).

Check-in and walk-up registration for the race starts at 9 a.m. There will also be family activities and events like a Heart Parade, Super Kids Dash, and a Heart Angel Remembrance held from 9-11 a.m. The 10k, 5k, and 2k races start at 11 a.m.

Funds raised will help the CHD community in KC by funding research and giving support to families at Children’s Mercy Hospital through Heart Heroes Inc’s partnership with CHD Babies.

“Congenital Heart Disease is the most common birth defect worldwide, affecting about 1 out of every 100 babies born. Still, very few people know it even exists until it impacts them directly,” Margaret Keller, Superhero Heart Run National Program Director, says. “CHD doesn’t stop because of a pandemic and families need our support more than ever. This run is an opportunity to unite superheroes from across Missouri and Kansas, raise awareness for CHD, and continue providing support for the families affected by CHD.”