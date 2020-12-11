Heidmann Art Salon hosts “Donate to Santa Cause” at Crossroads Hotel

Though Christmas is just a few weeks away, Heidmann Art Salon reminds us that it’s not too late to participate in holiday cheer. Through their project “Donate to Santa Cause, Random Acts of Kindness,” participants can donate food and toys in support of Operation Breakthrough, socks to the homeless, and cookies for kids in need.

The Crossroads Hotel will serve as the drop-off point for the food and toy drives, running from Dec 7-20. All donations can be given in the lobby during hotel hours. The food drop-off is only accepting non-perishable items. The toy drive is seeking toys for infants through age 12. Unwrapped, new gifts in original packaging are advised.

Still feeling generous? Drive from The Crossroads Hotel to Guevel at 1828 Grand Blvd and join them by participating in a sock drive for the homeless. Donations are being accepted from Dec. 7-20, 11 am-7 pm, Tuesday-Friday.

On Dec. 20, Heidmann Art Salon will close their holiday donation series with their first annual cookie drive at Finefolk on State Line Rd. Hours are 10 am – 4 pm.