Heartland Men’s Chorus to perform Disney PRIDE in Concert

The Heartland Men’s Chorus will be performing Disney PRIDE in Concert June 17 and 18. The performance will highlight LGBTQIA+ perspectives to celebrate love, family, and perseverance.

Since the Heartland Men’s Chorus’ founding in 1986, the group has grown from 30 members to a 140-person chorus. HMCKC is a nonprofit group with volunteers from the LGBTQIA+ community and allies honoring identity through music. The chorus has served as a safe space for the queer community, performing nationally and internationally. The Heartland Men’s Chorus is currently performing in its 37th season.

“Disney PRIDE in Concert is a unique event that combines the celebration of Pride Month with the magic of Disney music,” says HMCKC Artistic Director and Conductor Shawn Cullen. “It’s a show designed to entertain all age groups and showcase the enduring legacy of Disney in American culture.”

The upcoming concert will not only be a choral performance but a multimedia musical experience. Disney PRIDE will include personal stories from HMCKC performers, a 25-piece orchestra, and Disney animations. The performance will feature arrangements inspired by favorites such as The Little Mermaid, Coco, and Wreck-It-Ralph. It will also include music inspired from Disney theme parks.

HMCKC’s Disney Pride in Concert will take place June 17-18 at the Muriel Kauffman Theater at the Kauffman Center. Tickets can be purchased online.