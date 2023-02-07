Heartland Men’s Chorus places Super Bowl wager with Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus

Heartland Men’s Chorus, Kansas City’s nonprofit community chorus since 1986 composed of LGBTQ+ men and allies, has placed a friendly wager against the Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus for this Sunday’s Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl.

According to a press release, the choruses have made a bet in which the losing team’s chorus will perform a song of the winning chorus’ choice in a video to be shared online.

“The singing wager is a way to celebrate the friendly rivalry between the two NFL teams while promoting a positive message of unity, community, and inclusion,” says a press release from the Heartland Men’s Chorus. “The two choruses look forward to working together to spread the message of unity and showcase the power of music.”

Aside from providing an inclusive space for over 100 LGBTQ+ men and allies to build community and celebrate music, Heartland Men’s Chorus also partakes in philanthropic endeavors such as their “Schools with Heart” program, which brings an interactive live performance to students across KC and addresses topics such as inclusion and mental health.

If you’re interested in joining Heartland Men’s Chorus, open rehearsals are held occasionally on Tuesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. at Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral. Participants can reach out to Heartland Men’s Chorus Artistic Director with questions at shawn@hmckc.org.

Other ways to support Heartland Men’s Chorus include donating or attending the chorus’ shows. The 2023 season includes performances of “After All: 60 Years of Cher” March 25 and 26, and “Disney Pride in Concert” June 17 and 18. Tickets for these performances are available online.