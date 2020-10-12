Health and wellness organization 1DOS launches fundraiser Olathe 5k

1DOS, a foundation to provide financial support to people who want to live a healthier lifestyle, will be hosting their second annual fundraiser 5k race at Frontier Park in Olathe, KS on October 24th, 2020. The event, “1DOS Mileage Monsters 5k” is $35 to enter, and $30 to enter virtually and run in your own environment.

1DOS is an Olathe-based organization dedicated to financially supporting people who want to begin a fitness journey but are not able to take on the expenses that go along with it. “1DOS” stands for “One degree of separation,” the idea that many are limited from health by “one degree,” the cost. Their scholarships provide gym memberships, fresh produce, and other financial assistance.

The run will have precautions in place for social distancing. Packet pickup will be drive-through only, masks must be worn at all times while not running, and there will be a staggered start to the race to limit the amount of people running in groups. The 5k will also be available virtually, so participants can run remotely.

The event will have face-painting for kids, and there will be a costume contest, so wear your best spooky running threads. There will be a raffle, and all profits made in ticket sales as well as the race’s registration fees will go towards sponsoring 1DOS scholarships.

About the race, Foundation CEO Amy Summers said, “Our goal has always been to provide the emotional and monetary support our beneficiaries need, helping them to bridge the financial gap while they change their lifestyle and focus on getting healthy. They may not be able to afford their journey–but they cannot afford not to do it. Expanding our fundraising efforts with this race and other events will help us reach even more people. We currently have one fully funded beneficiary, as well as several partial recipients–and are looking to add more.”

You can register for the race here, and if you’d like to learn more about 1DOS’ mission, you can do so at their website.