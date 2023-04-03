Harriman-Jewell Series announces their 59th ‘kinetic’ season of performances

The Harriman-Jewell Series has announced their “kinetic” 2023-2024 season, marking its 59th year of bringing global performers to Kansas City stages.

Since 1965, the Harriman-Jewell Series has brought diverse performing arts showcases to Kansas City audiences, booking performers at different points in their careers from around the world to be featured in venues across KC.

This year, artists Juan Diego Flórez, one of the most admired operatic tenors of our time, and Grammy Award-winner and Series favorite Emanuel Ax make their return to KC. Three-time Grammy Award-winning violinist Hilary Hahn returns after her Series appearance nearly two decades ago. The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra featuring Wynton Marsalis returns with a groovy program that will make the audience dance.

These returning performances are presented along with brand new, dynamic performances from Step Afrika! and Mark Morris Dance Group. Award-winning pianist and humanitarian Mahani Teave joins from her native Easter Island for our 25th American Recital Debut. Macedonian-Canadian mezzo-soprano Ema Nikolovska will perform in the 26th American Recital Debut, joining the distinguished list of performers making debuts on the Series, including the legendary tenor Luciano Pavarotti who made his American Recital Debut with the Series in 1973.

The Harriman-Jewell Series will also bring American Modern Opera Company’s El Niño: Nativity Reconsidered to KC, a nativity oratorio featuring soprano Julia Bullock, mezzo-soprano Jasmin White, countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo, and bass-baritone Davóne Tines.

Additionally, this year’s season will offer the beloved Disney Pixar’s Coco in Concert with a screening of the complete film and musical score performed live by the 20-member Orquesta Folclórica Nacional de México, as a special engagement.

Season subscriptions and tickets to individual events are available online.