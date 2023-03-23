Hamilton returns to Music Hall for two weeks of Revolutionary crash-course

If you haven’t heard of Hamilton by now, where have you been? Since its Off-Broadway premiere in 2015, America’s musical has been kicking ass and taking names in all departments of the theatre world. Its Broadway run earned a record-breaking 11 awards and a Pulitzer Prize in Drama, and over the pandemic, released a live-recorded production on Disney+ streaming services.

Needless to say, eight years later, people are still talking.

Following the life of Alexander Hamilton and the nations founding fathers, composer Lin Manuel Miranda takes the audience on a tour-de-force experience, bringing revolutionary US history to the mainstream. However, the show is not rehashing the same narratives found in textbooks. Instead, the show features a diverse cast, and focuses on including the stories of women and inequality during the era, reminding the audience of the neglected narratives throughout history.

“This is a story about America then, told by America now,” said Miranda in an interview with the BBC.

The show defies much of what has been traditionally in the musical theatre realm, opting for hip-hop, pop, and R&B influences in its soundtrack—encouraging modernity and a widened appeal to popular audiences.

In recent years, the show has continued to grow in countless iterations of professional productions, including three coinciding US national tours—coincidingly named the “Philip,” “Angelica,” and the “And Peggy” casts.

The Angelica Tour is gracing the stage of KC’s Music Hall through April 2 and is well worth carving out some time for.

Bryson Bruce leads the show as a quick-witted and energetic Alexander Hamilton, the perfect fit for a character that rarely leaves the stage. The “bastard, orphan, son of a whore” receives his first introduction from an even-tempered Aaron Burr (Josh Tower), Hamilton’s noncommittal political opposite. Despite the surface-level “talk less, smile more” nature of the character, Tower brings passion to the role with his performance in “Wait for It” and “Dear Theodosia,” demonstrating a softer side to the otherwise predictable Burr.

Hamilton’s camaraderie with revolutionary men Marquis de Lafayette (Deejay Young), John Laurens (Jon Viktor Corpuz), and Hercules Mulligan (Tyler Belo) is full of spirit and comedy that drives the first act. From their drinking stories in “The Story of Tonight” to the intermittent ‘dude’ banter, this quartet never leaves a dull moment for the audience.

Hamilton’s experience as a young military officer and political figure was at the hands of George Washington’s (Josh Marin) mentorship and support.

Their father-son dynamic stirred conflict between the erratic Hamilton and grounded Washington, which Marin captured perfectly in his level-headed and refined approach to the role.

Sisterhood also runs strong through Hamilton as the Schuyler trio—Angelica (Stephanie Umoh), Eliza (Alysha Deslorieux), and Peggy (Kendyl Sayuri Yokoyama) bring down the stage with their tight harmonies and empowering lyricism in “Schuyler Sisters”. Umoh brings to life a passionate and dignified Angelica alongside Deslorieux’s angelic embodiment of Eliza, while Yokoyama brings the perfect “youngest-child” energy to the stage.

Every play needs a diva and it would be a pity not to mention the three-part feature of King George (Peter Matthew Smith). The character introduced the show prior to lights down, receiving immediate applause from the audience, emphasizing the crowd’s preexisting excitement for the performance.

Perhaps one of the most celebrated songs of the entire performance was “You’ll Be Back”, George’s criticism of the revolutionary rapscallions that abandoned his rule. Even with minimal blocking and stage time, Smith embodied a character that designated him the King of Audience Hearts.

The second act was a standout, introducing another one of Hamilton’s foes in the form of Thomas Jefferson (Deejay Young). Young brings the accused francophile to life with snappy dialogue, impressive vocal riffs, and erratic dance breaks. Additionally, Yokoyama returns to the stage with a stunning performance as Maria Reynolds, and Corpuz breaks hearts as Philip Hamilton.

The rapid-fire lyricism, vocal riffs, and clean choreography make for a visual and auditory experience that never ceases in energy or engagement. For a touring company seeking to replicate a Broadway blockbuster, there’s little else you could ask of the Angelica touring company.

Hamilton runs through April 2 at the Music Hall. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster through the American Theatre Guild’s website.