HALO’s virtual Artreach Auction to feature Oprah as a special guest

HALO, a nonprofit based out of Kansas City, is hosting their annual Artreach Auction online this year on Feb. 26. The auction will feature live entertainment, a HALO short film documentary premiere, a silent auction, and special guest Oprah Winfrey. The fundraiser is free to attend and proceeds will benefit HALO’s mission of housing and assisting homeless and at-risk youth.

“For over 15 years, HALO has provided housing, healing and education to thousands of homeless and at-risk children around the world. Our work has become even more critical during this global pandemic with the rise of youth homelessness,” said HALO Founder and CEO Rebecca Welsh in a press release. “We need you in our corner on Feb. 26 to support children who need us the most. And this year we are so proud to announce that Oprah has agreed to join us to help. Any donation can make a difference, big or small.”

Oprah Winfrey will be at the online fundraiser interviewing HALO alumni Marjai. The 22 year-old graduate of the program is now a poet and is attending one of the top journalism schools in the county. She joined HALO when she was 10 years-old and will share how the nonprofit helped her overcome the odds of homelessness. Marjai is also featured in the HALO documentary.

The event is free and you can register at their website. You can also donate to the nonprofit or become a sponsor of the event through the website.