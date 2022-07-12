Halestorm brought the tempest to Starlight

Chris Ortiz,
20220710 Dsc 4981

Halestorm. // photo credit Chris Ortiz

Halestorm

with Lilith Czar and The Warning

Starlight Theatre

Sunday, July 10

Touring in support of their latest album, Back from the Dead, rockers Halestorm hit Starlight on Sunday night along with Lilith Czar and The Warning. Originally scheduled was co-headliner the Pretty Reckless, who were forced to cancel due to Covid in the band’s camp.

Our photographer Chris Ortiz (Insta: @fastboyent) was there to document it all.

Halestorm

Halestorm setlist

Back From the Dead
Wicked Ways
Psycho Crazy
Love Bites (So Do I)
Bombshell
Do Not Disturb
Strange Girl
Break In
Raise Your Horns
I Am the Fire
Drum Solo
Freak Like Me
I Get Off
I Miss the Misery

Here’s to Us
Apocalyptic
The Steeple

Lilith Czar

The Warning

