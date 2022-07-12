Halestorm brought the tempest to Starlight
Halestorm
with Lilith Czar and The Warning
Starlight Theatre
Sunday, July 10
Touring in support of their latest album, Back from the Dead, rockers Halestorm hit Starlight on Sunday night along with Lilith Czar and The Warning. Originally scheduled was co-headliner the Pretty Reckless, who were forced to cancel due to Covid in the band’s camp.
Our photographer Chris Ortiz (Insta: @fastboyent) was there to document it all.
Halestorm
Halestorm setlist
Back From the Dead
Wicked Ways
Psycho Crazy
Love Bites (So Do I)
Bombshell
Do Not Disturb
Strange Girl
Break In
Raise Your Horns
I Am the Fire
Drum Solo
Freak Like Me
I Get Off
I Miss the Misery
—
Here’s to Us
Apocalyptic
The Steeple
Lilith Czar
The Warning