Halestorm brought the tempest to Starlight

Halestorm

with Lilith Czar and The Warning

Starlight Theatre

Sunday, July 10

Touring in support of their latest album, Back from the Dead, rockers Halestorm hit Starlight on Sunday night along with Lilith Czar and The Warning. Originally scheduled was co-headliner the Pretty Reckless, who were forced to cancel due to Covid in the band’s camp.

Our photographer Chris Ortiz (Insta: @fastboyent) was there to document it all.

Halestorm

Halestorm setlist

Back From the Dead

Wicked Ways

Psycho Crazy

Love Bites (So Do I)

Bombshell

Do Not Disturb

Strange Girl

Break In

Raise Your Horns

I Am the Fire

Drum Solo

Freak Like Me

I Get Off

I Miss the Misery

—

Here’s to Us

Apocalyptic

The Steeple

Lilith Czar

The Warning