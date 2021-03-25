Greenlight Dispensary offering free doctor evaluations for medicinal marijuana

Kansas City area Greenlight Dispensaries will be offering a free doctor evaluation to help customers in certain zip codes obtain a medical marijuana card. The evaluation and card application offered by Greenlight, which generally costs around $100, can be done online in about 25 minutes.

The evaluation will be free, but applicants must pay $25 in state fees for a medical marijuana card. To offset this cost, Greenlight customers will receive 500 loyalty bonus points (worth $25) to be used in the store.

Eligibility depends on your zip code and proximity to a Greenlight Dispensary location. To see if you are eligible, visit this link and enter your address and zip code.