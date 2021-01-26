Great Plains SPCA Annual Puppygrams are back, baby

Are you looking for a way to wow your dog-loving Valentine? If so, Great Plains SPCA has you covered. Volunteers of the shelter will be delivering puppies in the KC metro area for 15-30 minute sessions beginning in February.

Starting at $100, a Puppygram is a creative way to aid one of the largest no-kill shelters in Kansas City and will make a memorable experience full of play and puppy kisses for the recipient.

Puppygrams can be delivered to businesses and residences and a limited number are available. Puppy deliveries will be made on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays and must be within 25 miles of the Great Plains SPCA campus in Merriam, KS.

The tax-deductible purchase of a Puppygram will support Great Plains SPCA and their mission to change the community through programs that promote adoption, outreach, and better lives for pets and their owners.

“Puppygrams are a sweet and unique way to brighten someone’s day, while helping to sustain the life-saving work we do at Great Plains SPCA.” Says the shelter’s chief executive officer, Tam Singer.

The puppies delivered as Puppygrams will be made available for adoption throughout the month of February. To learn more, visit the Great Plains SPCA website. Adoptions can be made by appointment only. To make an appointment, email adoptions@greatplainsspca.org.