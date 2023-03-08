Grammy-winning artist Mireya Ramos hosts Ladies Rock! to celebrate Women’s History Month

Celebrate Women’s History Month right by joining Grammy-winning artists Mireya Ramos March 18, for a vocal workshop, local artist exhibition, and live performance event called Ladies Rock!

Ramos the founder of Ladies Rock! and singer for the Grammy-winning, all-female mariachi band Flor de Toloache, wanted to find a way to uplift women in Kansas City that are artists and creators. This event will be a time to network with local artists and uplift female creators.

The event, which is open to all women and allies, will begin with a vocal workshop led by Ramos. In the workshop, participants will experiment with their voices and learn techniques that helped the musician strengthen her own skills.

“I will be sharing breathing techniques, styling and some tricks that have helped me navigate my voice in different genres, and allowed me to play around with many different colors,” Ramos says. “These practices led me to discover my own power through singing. We will join our voices with a few melodies and we will have fun playing around with different sounds that will help you discover new exciting things about your own voice.”

The vocal workshop will be followed by a time for conversation and shopping with local artists. Attendees will explore different woman-run businesses and be exposed to new Kansas City products.

Some of the local artist vendors include ceramics, prints, and paintings by Socorro “Coco” Rico; weaving and jewelry by Aliena Martes; and family-farmed coffee from Doña Fina Café.

Ramos will also host a concert with powerhouse performers including the rock/pop family trio The Burney Sisters and the indie, soul-rock soloist Casii Stephan.

The event will be held at the Charlotte Street Foundation Hall, March 18. The vocal workshop will run from 4-5:30 p.m., the vendor exhibition will be open from 5-7 p.m., and the concert will take the stage from 7-10 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased to attend the vocal workshop/vendor exhibition for $30, or tickets can be purchased only to attend the concert also for $30. If you would like to attend both events you can get a full-event ticket for $40.

For more information you can visit the event Facebook page.