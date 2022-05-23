Gowns For Good giveaway offers wedding dresses to local nurses, military members

Ask nearly any bride—finding the perfect wedding dress is an exciting experience and one they’ll always remember. Fortunately, one KC gown store is helping make dreams come true for some local heroes.

True Society by Belle Vogue Bridal is hosting Gowns for Good on May 24 and May 25.

During the event, the Lenexa and Kansas City-based bridal boutiques expect to give away more than 150 wedding dresses to local military personnel, hospital workers, and their partners.

“We started Gowns for Good more than 10 years ago,” says Mandi Robben, True Society retail operations manager. “Giving away free gowns was our way of showing appreciation to local heroes who’ve given so much.”

While the event originally gave back to military members, they’ve since expanded the invitation to include hospital workers assisted during the pandemic. “Gowns for Good is our way of thanking them for their service and giving back to those who sacrificed so much for our community,” says Robben.

This year’s selection features exclusive designer samples across a variety of sizes and styles that retail for as much as $3,000.

“The best part of Gowns for Good? It’s being able to give an exceptional dress shopping experience to those who do so much for our local community,” says Robben. “We see the entire spectrum—happy tears, hugs, dancing, and more. The brides-to-be and their guests are always amazing to work with.”

The event is shaping up to be the boutique’s largest event to date. “After this year’s event, we will be close to giving away 800 free wedding gowns to our community heroes,” says Robben.

Paige Londo—a local nurse and wife of an Army veteran—says she participated in the Gowns for Good event in 2020, smack dab in the middle of the pandemic. “Everyone was so nice. It was the coolest experience,” she says. “There were around 50 dresses in my size. I selected three gowns to try on and chose the second one as my gown.”

Londo quickly found herself being applauded by other military brides in the store who were trying on their designer dresses.

“It was such a relief. This took a load off our shoulders,” Londo says. “The event took place around Veteran’s Day. I took my wedding dress budget and bought my husband a new TV for his game room as a gift. I told him it was the least I could do for him.”

Eligible brides must be a military member, hospital worker, or engaged to personnel.

To learn more about True Society by Belle Vogue Bridal, call the Lenexa location at (913) 317-8981 or the Kansas City location at (816) 293-4844 . Or visit the True Society by Belle Vogue Bridal website.