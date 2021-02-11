Gov. Parson wants 45,000 Missourians to pay back unemployment benefit overpayment

Lawmakers are reportedly working to resolve a current issue affecting thousands of Missourians, many of whom have already been largely economically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

After approximately 45,000 citizens received notice that an overpayment error meant they owed back their unemployment benefits, lawmakers are asking Gov. Mike Parson to waive the notices. This issue arose months ago when the notices originally went out and has yet to reach resolution.

Around 45,000 Missourians have been sent notices saying they owe back all of their unemployment benefits due to an overpayment error. I've been following this issue for months. Now, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are trying to resolve it.https://t.co/sthoiiGRdk — Emma James (@Emma_JamesTV) February 10, 2021

The overpayment notices were sent by the Missouri Department of Labor. At a hearing last week, Labor Director Anna Hui told Missouri lawmakers the state overpaid 40,000 to 50,000 residents.

State Rep. Jered Taylor is among the Missouri lawmakers who have introduced bills in hopes of resolving the issue. Taylor has proposed a bill to waive federal portions of overpayments. The bill would immediately go into effect if Parson signed it.

State Rep. and House minority leader Crystal Quade also says Parson’s stance on whether those who were overpaid in benefits should have to pay them back has not changed.

Despite pushback from state officials, he remains adamant that Missouri should receive the money back.