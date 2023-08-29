GoFundMe arranged for remembrance of renowned Kansas City playwright/producer Nathan Jackson

Screenwriter, producer, and award-winning Playwright Nathan Louis Jackson, passed away last Tuesday, Aug. 22 at the age of 44. Friends of Jackson have set up a GoFundMe link to support his loved ones in their time of grieving. The Kansas City native’s passing was announced by his family on Saturday.

Jackson was best known for his plays like “Broke-ology,” “When I Die,” and “Sticky Traps” as well as his producing credits on television series such as 13 Reasons Why and S.W.A.T.

Jackson was an proud Kansas City native and repped his city whenever he could. Even when living elsewhere, Jackson continuously paid homage to his hometown. In Kansas City, Jackson held residency for six years at KCRep, where many of his plays were produced and premiered.

He was a two-time winner of the Lorraine Hansberry Playwriting Award, received the Kennedy Center’s Gold Medallion, and was awarded the Mark Twain Comedy Playwriting Award.

“Nate leaves behind a beautiful family—wife Megan and two amazing kids Amaya and Savion, not to mention his mother and other family in the Kansas City area, and friends and colleagues,” the fundraiser says.

At the time this article was written, the GoFundMe had received over $25,000 in donations of their $50,000 goal.