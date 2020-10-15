Give Black KC – Urban League of Greater Kansas City

Urban League of Greater Kansas City has a mission to enable African Americans and other disadvantaged persons to secure economic self-reliance, parity, power, and civil rights.

Today, we’ve partnered with Give Black KC. It’s a single day where Generating Income For Tomorrow, The Urban League of Greater Kansas City, and The Greenline Initiative have come together for this collective fundraiser with the goal of raising $600,000.

Donate here: giveblack.org