Girls on the Run KC teams up with Snap Fitness for July 5K

Doesn’t a winter holiday in July sound fun? We think so—especially when it’s for a good cause.

On July 31 at 8 a.m., Snap Fitness is hosting a Jingle All the Way 5K Run and Walk at 15604 Pinehurst Dr. in Basehor, KS.

“Although this is our first year for the 5K, we tied it into our Christmas in July promotion at our clubs, which we have run for the last 13 years,” says Jen Rhodes, Owner of Snap Fitness is Basehor, KS. “There’s nothing better than walking into your club and seeing holiday decorations.”

Participants can sign up for a “ Candy Cane Fun Run ” and win prizes for wearing the ugliest sweater. Plus we hear Santa will be there. Shh.

Girls on the Run is a local organization that seeks to help all girls build self-confidence and maintain a physical skillset. “Trained coaches use physical activity and dynamic discussions to build social, emotional, and physical skills in every girl while encouraging healthy habits for life,” says GOTR.

The organization wants to provide a support system that girls can depend on and grow from, especially as they face a variety of daily social pressures. You can find information on volunteering with GOTR here.

Snap Fitness has a collection of small neighborhood locations in Lee’s Summit, Shawnee, and Basehor that offer group classes, strength training, and personal trainers. The gym is supporting GOTR through scholarships that include brand new running shoes, healthy snacks for practice, and a running buddy mentorship so that every girl has a supporter with her at the 5K. The gym has set a goal of $2,000 to support Girls on the Run.

The 5K cost is $29, which includes a t-shirt, chip timer, and a swag bag. More information on donations for the 5K here.

Snap Fitness locations:

631 NE Woods Chapel Rd.

Lee’s Summit, MO 64064

881 SW Lemans Ln.

Lee’s Summit, MO 64082

5437 Roberts St.

Shawnee, KS 66226

15604 Pinehurst Dr.

Basehor, KS 66007