“GIFT of Troost” showcase highlights Black artists on the east side

Nonprofit thrift store Troost 39 and Kansas City G.I.F.T are teaming up to host a showcase to highlight Black artists on the east of Troost.

The GIFT. of Troost Artist Showcase is an eight-day exhibition featuring the works of aspiring artists Stan Morgan, Xavier Gayden, MariChelle Okorie, Anita Easterwood, Dawn Tree, Chrissy Curly, and Jimmy Thompson. Each featured artist is also a previous recipient of Troost 39’s $3,000 community grant. The featured artists are all a part of the collective “The Gift of Troost.”

“It’s refreshing to be in a group of such talented individuals with similar goals but very diverse art forms and mediums,” says Easterwood.

The collective was started to help artists foster community among each other. After a few meetups, they had an idea to join forces and have a sale, and the showcase was born.

“It’s such a delight to see the artists want to do this in such a collaborative way,” says Chuck Wurth, owner of Troost 39.

Each artist will have four to five pieces for sale during the showcase. Wurth hopes that this showcase helps the artists to trust their work and its value.

The showcase will be held at Westport Presbyterian Church from September 15-22. Exhibition hours are weeknights between 5-8 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Sunday from 2-5 p.m.