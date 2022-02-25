Photos: Ghost brought their unholy spirits to Cable Dahmer Arena

Ghost

with Volbeat and Twin Temple

Cable Dahmer Arena

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Wednesday night a devilishly rocking show took place at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence. Swedish rock band Ghost headlined, with Danish rockers Volbeat and Satanic doo-wop duo Twin Temple opening.

Here’s a photo set from Barry Meitler, who you can find on Instagram at @bootlegbearphoto and on Facebook at Barry Meitler Photography.

Ghost

Ghost setlist

Kaisarion

Rats

From the Pinnacle to the Pit

Mary on a Cross

Devil Church

Cirice

Hunter’s Moon

Faith

Helvetesfönster (Partial)

Year Zero

Ritual

Mummy Dust

Enter Sandman (Metallica cover)

Dance Macabre

Square Hammer

Volbeat

Volbeat setlist

The Devil’s Bleeding Crown

Pelvis on Fire

Temple of Ekur

Lola Montez

Sad Man’s Tongue (with Ring of Fire intro)

Becoming

A Warrior’s Call / I Only Want to Be With You

Shotgun Blues

Wait a Minute My Girl

The Devil Rages On

Seal the Deal

Black Rose

Doc Holliday

The Sacred Stones

Die to Live

Still Counting

Twin Temple

Twin Temple setlist

In Lvx

Sex Magick

Let’s Have a Satanic Orgy

Satan’s a Woman

I’m Wicked

In Nox