Photos: Ghost brought their unholy spirits to Cable Dahmer Arena
Support from Volbeat and Twin Temple.
Ghost
with Volbeat and Twin Temple
Cable Dahmer Arena
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Wednesday night a devilishly rocking show took place at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence. Swedish rock band Ghost headlined, with Danish rockers Volbeat and Satanic doo-wop duo Twin Temple opening.
Here’s a photo set from Barry Meitler, who you can find on Instagram at @bootlegbearphoto and on Facebook at Barry Meitler Photography.
Ghost
Ghost setlist
Kaisarion
Rats
From the Pinnacle to the Pit
Mary on a Cross
Devil Church
Cirice
Hunter’s Moon
Faith
Helvetesfönster (Partial)
Year Zero
Ritual
Mummy Dust
Enter Sandman (Metallica cover)
Dance Macabre
Square Hammer
Volbeat
Volbeat setlist
The Devil’s Bleeding Crown
Pelvis on Fire
Temple of Ekur
Lola Montez
Sad Man’s Tongue (with Ring of Fire intro)
Becoming
A Warrior’s Call / I Only Want to Be With You
Shotgun Blues
Wait a Minute My Girl
The Devil Rages On
Seal the Deal
Black Rose
Doc Holliday
The Sacred Stones
Die to Live
Still Counting
Twin Temple
Twin Temple setlist
In Lvx
Sex Magick
Let’s Have a Satanic Orgy
Satan’s a Woman
I’m Wicked
In Nox