Get Youth Outdoors Day encourages environmental conservation with free clay shooting and archery lessons

The Union Sportsmen’s Alliance, under the sponsorship of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, will host Get Youth Outdoors Day on Sunday, Sept. 18, in Lenexa, Kansas.

Get Youth Outdoors Day is part of a series of free, community-based youth outreach activities organized under Work Boots on the Ground—the USA’s flagship conservation program.

To encourage environmental conservation, local union volunteers trained in firearms safety and instruction will provide hands-on introductions to sporting clay shooting and archery.

All supplies, including eye and hearing protection, firearms, and ammunition, will be provided at no charge.

Youth ages 9 to 17 and their families are invited to attend this free event at Powder Creek Shooting Park at 8601 Monticello Rd. in Lenexa, Kansas. Instruction will extend from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., and a picnic-style lunch will be provided at noon.