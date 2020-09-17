Get drunk at Oktoberfest this year from the comfort of your home

Are you bummed that you won’t be able to attend Oktoberfest this year because of the ongoing global crisis? Join the club. Luckily, KC Bier Company is here to save the day. This fall, they are launching “Prost in Place” Oktoberfest To-Go kits. These kits are designed to give you all the fun of Oktoberfest, all in the comfort of your home.

KC Bier Co. Has been putting on their own two day Oktoberfest Festival since 2018, where nearly 11,000 people show up every year. Since the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the various still wanted to host an event to bring people together and lift their spirits. Hence the Prost in place kits were born.

This year is different than most in that we all have to be socially-distancing. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t still have fun and enjoy the same celebrations you’ve had years prior. Each kit includes fun and festive Oktoberfest mugs, a giant delicious bavarian pretzel, and plenty of festbier.

You also can’t celebrate Oktoberfest without the ambiance. That is why KC Bier Co. created a Spotify playlist specifically to make you feel like you’re drunk in a beer tent wearing lederhosen and clogs with two festbiers in each hand singing “Ein Prosit.”

As always, you can add on to the kits when you order them online at shopkcbier.com. Pick up your kit from the brewery at 310 W. 79th St., in Waldo and enjoy a booze-filled Bravaion night.