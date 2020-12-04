Germinator brings its mobile sanitizing to Kansas City

Germinator Mobile Sanitizing and Disinfecting, a disinfection, sanitizing, and deodorization provider announced its newest location in Kansas City.

It’ll be in Lee’s Summit native Steve Kurtz’s hands. A mechanical engineering graduate of Missouri S&T, Kurtz spent the early part of his career in manufacturing management in the carpet industry before purchasing two HVAC companies and starting a One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning franchise in 2008.

He made the decision to open a Germinator franchise to fill a need for effective sanitizing and disinfecting. He wanted to provide businesses and residents throughout his community with a new generation of protection.

“I am proud to be a part of the Germinator team to provide an essential service to the members of my community. I first started looking into sanitizing and disinfecting companies after many of my heating and air conditioning clients would bring up concerns regarding the best ways to help keep their environments secure from germs, bacteria, and viruses,” Kurtz says, “Germinator is the best in the business. Their methods are proven effective and they put a very high value on professionalism and the highest quality customer service. I’m looking forward to launching the Kansas City franchise.”

“Steve is the perfect addition to spearhead our launch into Missouri,” Germinator founder Jeff Gill says. “He has a proven track record of leading successful companies, and he has established strong relationships throughout Kansas City and beyond. We are proud to welcome him to the Germinator family.”

Following the highest standards of sanitization and disinfecting, Germinator makes claims that are supported and within EPA regulations. Germinator’s research and process are validated by the Germinator Scientific Advisory Board.

“During these unprecedented times, the need to focus on sterilizing agents within our country’s airports, public spaces and offices in order to decrease the spread of viral pathogens such as Coronavirus is essential,” Dr. Roscoe M. Moore, Jr. says “I am extremely happy to be a part of the Germinator team and lend my expertise in public health and regulatory affairs to what I feel is an immense asset to the containment effort.”

With Germinator, the community can have greater peace of mind and the freedom to live or work in a sanitized and disinfected environment. You can learn more by visiting https://www.germinatorkc.com/ or calling (816) 710-4376.