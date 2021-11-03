Garner elected first Black mayor of KCK, Skoog wins in OP

KCK/Wyandotte County Mayoral:

Kansas City, Kansas has elected its first ever Black mayor, Tyrone Garner, by a margin of 309 votes (8,243 votes, 51%) over the incumbent David Alvey (7,934, 49%).

Garner becomes the Unified Mayor for both KCK and Wyandotte County, which merged into a singular municipal entity in 1997. He had served as a KCK police officer since 1987 and retired in 2019 as deputy chief.

BREAKING. Tyrone Garner has won UG mayor's race with 51% of the vote. Incumbent David Alvey got 49%. Alvey ran on a platform of continuing Wyco momentum but Garner said county needs better leadership, lower taxes, more attention for neglected neighborhoods. — LynnHorsley (@LynnHorsley) November 3, 2021

Overland Park Mayoral:

Curt Skoog, a 16-year city councilman in Overland Park, has won the city’s mayoral election by 548 votes (50.6 percent) to stifle a hard charge from populist conservative upstart Mike Czinege (49.2%), a former AMC Theaters executive. 38,867 total votes were cast, with Skoog—formerly a Republican and filing for the race as an independent—winning out over Czinege’s anti-vax sentiments and tired pro law and order narrative.

My congrats to Curt Skoog on winning the Overland Park mayoral race. I appreciate Curt's years of service to the people of OP on City Council and look forward to working with him as mayor. There's much work we have ahead to build a stronger Greater Kansas City region. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) November 3, 2021

Overland Park City Council:

Incumbent Logan Heley netted 3,007 votes—a hefty 63.4%—over Ryan Spencer (1,737 votes) in the Ward 1 race.

Melissa Cheatham (4,315, 62.3%) put up similar numbers over Roger Tarbutton (2,611, 37.7%) to earn the Ward 2 seat previously occupied by Skoog.

Incumbent Jim Kite will serve his third term representing Ward 3, winning with 52.4% of the vote over Amanda Vega-Mavec’s 47.3%.

Scott Mosher (52.4%) claimed a Ward 4 seat over incumbent Stacie Gram (47.6).

Sam Passer won Ward 5 by just 44 votes over Sheila Rodriguez by a 50.4 to 49.6 split with 5,780 total votes cast. 21 write in votes were cast in this race.

Jeffrey Cox (51.6%) edged out incumbent Chris Newlin (48.4) to win the Ward 6 seat.

Wyandotte County Sheriff:

Daniel Soptic earned 9,229 votes (58.1%) over Celisha Towers (6,646, 41.9%) to become the county’s first newly election sheriff since 2009. Soptic, a lieutenant colonel in the sheriff’s office, will replace his former boss, Don Ash, who will retire.

In related news, Johnson County stumbled yet again on providing a smooth election process:

Official statement on August 7 primary elections in Johnson County. pic.twitter.com/JJQA80LfzK — Johnson County Election Office (@jocoelection) August 8, 2018

Full election results: Johnson County // Wyandotte County