Garmin Kansas City Marathon returns Oct. 16 with new course

The Garmin Kansas City Marathon will be run for the first time since 2019 on Saturday, Oct. 16, equipped with a brand new course starting from the at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.

The full and half marathons will commence at 7 a.m. that morning, with the 10k start set for 7:30 a.m. and the 5k at 7:45 a.m. The event will be centralized around Theis Park, just south of the start and finish line, with sponsor T-Mobile hosting the Finish Line Festival there.

The official packet pickup process will accompany a Health and Fitness Expo, presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City, at Union Station on Oct. 14 (3-8 p.m.) and Oct. 15 (11 a.m.-8 p.m.).

“We are very excited to help Kansas Citians and out-of-town runners experience the Garmin Kansas City Marathon in a new way through this course,” race director Dave Borchardt says. “Our team has invested a lot of time and energy into creating a series of COVID protocols to ensure a safe and positive race day for everyone participating.”

The first 13 miles of the new course run will be run north of Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd, with the longest segment of road closures occurring between the 16 and 24 mile markers down Ward Parkway through part of 75th Street and going back the same way.

A full map of road closures along the new course can be found below.